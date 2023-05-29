South Africa: One-Legged Mzansi Dancer Stuns Britain

South African dancer Musa Motha made history by receiving the first ever group golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent.

The 27-year-old lost his leg to cancer at the tender age of 10 years old.

He uses a pair of crutches to move around -- but on the Britain's Got Talent stage, the British talent show competition, he used just one crutch to execute his impressive dance routine.

Motha told judges that he played football before getting into dancing. Following his amputation, he asked his friends to teach him how to dance.

The dancing wonder's outstanding performance set to Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy, featuring Beyoncé, was hailed by viewers as the "best audition ever" and earned him a standing ovation.

The crowd began to chant for the golden buzzer, but unfortunately the judges had none left to give out -- it was the final round of auditions, after all.

The golden buzzer grants contestants a place in one of the live semi-finals of the show, meaning they skip past the bootcamp stage of the competition, giving them a head start.

Compiled by Staff Writer