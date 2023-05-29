Tunisia's U-20 Soccer Team Qualify for Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national U-20 soccer team qualified for the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup among the four teams with the best third place in the first round, despite their defeat to Uruguay's at a first round Group E day-3 game on Sunday evening.

The national team will meet their Brazilian counterpart, the leader of Group D, at the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Tunisian team, thanks to their goal difference, joined England and Uruguay, who qualified from Group E.

They ranked third in their group, with 3 points and qualified thanks to the goal difference, despite the equal points balance with France (a difference of 0) in group F and Japan, (a difference of -1) in group C.