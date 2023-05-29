Tanzania/Algeria: One Dead, Several Injured As Fans Force to Watch Young Africans Vs Usm Alger

28 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

One person confirmed dead, 30 others injure evening following chaos that erupted outside Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania's Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu confirmed the bad news through her verified Twitter handle saying the man who was pronounced dead is aged almost 40.

A big turn out of fans to watch Young Africans against USM Alger in the first leg CAF Confederation Cup match resulted to a stampede as each was eager to go inside.

Young Africans lost to Algerian giants 2-1.

Through her Instagram page, she writes: "Concerning injuries at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Temeke Referral Hospital has received 30 injured people and one person (male) aged almost 40 years has been pronounced dead.

"Most of them have succumbed to minor injuries and are progressing well with treatment plus further diagnosis underway," she said.

However, some entry gates were reportedly broken as masses of people forced their way into the stadium thereby outnumbering security personnel.

