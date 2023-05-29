Tanzania/Algeria: CACC Final - Young Africans Left With Mountain to Climb After Usm Alger Defeat

28 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans have been placed at a tight corner in their quest to clinch the CAF Confederation Cup title after a 2-1 defeat from USM Alger.

The two sides interfaced at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon for the first leg final match of the competition.

Aimen Mahious put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute courtesy of his powerful header that left Yanga goalie Djigui Diarra with no answers.

In the second half, Fiston Mayele balanced the equation whose brilliant strike in the 82nd minute restored smiles on thousands of fans who stormed the venue.

However, the celebrations were cut short four minutes later as Islam Merili coolly slotted in the second goal after a superb counter-attack that exposed the hosts defensive line.

With the outcome, the Tanzanian giants have a big task in Algeria when the duo meet for the reverse leg on Saturday.

They need to overturn the 2-1 deficit to be declared the Confederation Cup champs.

