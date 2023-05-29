Tanzania, SA Cultural Ties Go Next Level

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Saidi Yakubu, and other Tanzanian delegates held a session with the South African Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture and agreed on improving arts and culture sectors.

Sharing experience and developing the two sectors, according to the members are vital in bringing development to the people of both countries, according to the ministry's instagram page.

The joint session was held recently in the office of South African Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture in Pretoria as part of a training visit for the arts and culture's delegation from Tanzania.

Recently, the Tanzanian High Commissioner to South Africa Gaudence Milanzi said good relationship existing between Tanzania and South Africa has enabled members of the ministry to attend the training in order to share experience with their South African counterparts in running the ministry's cultural sector.

This training tour, according to the High Commissioner, involved cultural officials from Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

The cultural aspects discussed during the training included language, food, dressing style, and fashion designing.

"I really appreciate the response from the government and Tanzanians on the cultural development and the commitment of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to ensure Tanzanians are cultured," said the High Commissioner.

Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary informed South Africa that Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya are jointly coordinating the 2027 African Football Confederation (Afcon) championship and asked South Africa to support the efforts of East Africa in organising the tournament.

On the other part of the South African representatives, they have said that when it comes to cooperation, South Africa is ready to cooperate with Tanzania because the friendship between the two countries is historical and has been established by the Late President of Tanzania Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

