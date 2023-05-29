Tanzania: Samia Allocates 5,520 Acres to Coast Region's Villages

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has allowed 5,520 acres of land, which was formerly part of the National Ranch Company (NARCO) in Coast Region, to be allocated to the residents of 16 villages in Bagamoyo and Kibaha districts in Coast Region.

The decision by the government is part of efforts towards addressing land disputes in the area, including enabling the residents to get land for agriculture, livestock, settlement and other social activities.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mr David Silinde revealed the new development on Friday at NARCO premises in Kibaha District during the handing over event in which all parties which were involved in the process consented to the decision.

The event was witnessed by district, division, ward and village leaders as well as leaders representing villagers, farmers and pastoralists groups from the 16 villages.

Mr Silinde said for a long time, villagers have been invading the land owned by NARCO.

"These incidents forced the government, during the financial year 2019/ 2020, to form a joint land commission to resolve the land conflicts in the area.

The commission surveyed all 16 villages bordering the ranch to identify the actual borders of the land and make evaluation on the level of invasion," he explained.

Besides working on the conflicts related to NARCO land, the commission also worked on land requirements and demands tabled by residents bordering the ranch and came up with suitable way to address the situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we are witnessing today is the outcome of the work done by our commission which teamed up with leaders in our areas.

This is part of the efforts spearheaded by our government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to end land conflicts in the country and at the same time ensure that various groups of people have access to land for carrying out income generating activities," Mr Silinde noted.

He further urged all residents who are still in areas which belong to NARCO to vacate without delay.

"It is our hope that the relationship between these two parties (NARCO and the villagers) will be smooth and stronger," the minister added.

Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakari Kunenge thanked and congratulated the government for the move, urging regional and district leaders to lay their role in ensuring proper use of the land.

He warned villagers not to invade the land again after being given the land they asked from the government.

The RC warned that stern measures will be taken against those who will go against the agreement.

Ngobere Msamau, Chairperson for Coast Regional Pastoralists Union said they were grateful to the government's decision, which resolved the conflicts that existed between farmers and pastoralists.