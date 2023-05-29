Tanzania: Minister Pushes for Efficiency in Ministry's Performance

Dodoma — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax has urged employees of her docket to evaluate the implementation of the 2022/2023 budget and their work performance so that they can address various challenges facing them.

The minister issued the instructions in Dodoma on Friday while opening the ministry's Workers Council meeting aimed at reviewing and discussing the 2022/2023 budget implementation report and income and expenditure estimates for 2023/2024 financial year.

She said that the Ministry has been receiving several complaints about poor performance as well as poor quality of work of the ministry.

"The council is responsible for managing productivity in workplaces as well as advising the ministry on various issues including efficiency, personnel issues, budget plans and ministry's expenditure," explained Dr Tax.

"Let me use this opportunity to emphasise the participation of the staff and the council in evaluating the implementation of the budget so that you can know how far it has been implemented and address the challenges," she stressed.

The minister also asked the ministry's employees to conduct a detailed evaluation of various matters aimed at improving and strengthening the efficiency and performance within the ministry, including reviewing and discussing in detail important priority areas of implementation in 2023/2024 financial year.

"This meeting should be an opportunity for you to represent your fellow employees in planning the direction of the ministry in the next financial year.

It is my expectation that you will use this opportunity to discuss in detail how the priority areas in this budget will enable us to implement economic diplomacy," stressed Dr Tax.

She also called upon the council to ensure that employees' interests are taken into account, including reminding them to be accountable and perform their duties in order to enhance performance.

"I ask you to ensure that all the employee's claims are paid before the new financial year while reminding them to shun away from corruption practices and violation of public service ethics because there is no right without responsibility. Remind them to always fulfill their duties" the minister stressed.

On his part, TUGHE Deputy Secretary Samweli Jungwa said that workers' council is a communication tool between the management and workers, adding that if it is well utilised it can strengthen performance, hence stimulating efficiency within the ministry.

"I ask my fellow members to use this council well to improve the performance and efficiency of our ministry" he added.