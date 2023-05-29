Namibia: Acfa Win Bank Windhoek Ramblers U21 Tournament

The Bank Windhoek Ramblers u21 tournament came to an exciting end over the weekend when the remaining four teams went head-to-head to be crowned champions.

Group A winners Kaizen Football Academy took on Group B runners-up Swallows in what promised to be a mouth-watering encounter. After an evenly matched first half, KFA took control after the break as two expertly executed goals by their marksman Thomas Sakues followed by a headed goal by Kavita Kavehungua gave them a 3-0 lead. Sakeus completed his hat-trick to give KFA a 4-0 victory and a place in the final.

The second semifinal saw the defending champions Kasaona taking on Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA). Kasaona began the game strongly, showing some good combination play, while their persistence earned them a penalty that they unfortunately failed to convert. They, however, soon scored through Kambirongo Tjinutjiwa to take a 1-0 lead.

ACFA trailed for the majority of the game and just as it looked like Kasaona had secured their place in the final, AFCA produced a storming comeback, scoring four goals in the final 20 minutes to win the match 4-1.

Wesley !Owaseb scored a brace and Junior Mwazi and Shane Schmidt one goal each to send ACFA into the final against KFA.

The final was an evenly-matched contest between two well organized teams and nothing could separate the two teams in the first half. ACFA, however, broke the deadlock through a brilliant goal by Kelmer Antonio after the break and although KFA pushed hard for the equaliser, ACFA held on for a 1-0 win to become the Bank Windhoek Ramblers u21 champions.

It was the second year that the tournament had been held and the chairman of Ramblers Sports Club, Sedrick Van Turah thanked the sponsor Bank Windhoek for their investment in youth football.

"On behalf of Ramblers Sports Club, we thank our sponsor, Bank Windhoek, for their support in making youth football possible, by exposing players for scouting by team principles for their respective teams. We look forward to the next event to be held between 14-16 July in Oshakati, whereafter we will announce the format of the tournament for the 2024 season too," he said.