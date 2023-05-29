Namibia: Kudus Close in On United

29 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schutz

Kudus Rugby Club moved to within a point of log leaders Trustco United with a commanding 48-31 win away to Grootfontein on Saturday.

Grootfontein provided strong opposition on their home turf, scoring five tries to Kudus' six, but Kudus flyhalf Geraldo Beukes was the difference as he contributed 23 points through a try, six conversions and two penalties.

Kudus' other try scorers were rightwing Paulo Andrews, flyhalf Chad Plato, lock Enzio Kotzee and substitute back Ronaldo Diergaardt who scored a brace.

For Grootfontein, prop Callie Swanepoel scored two tries, centre Jurgens Liebenberg and substitute forward Amutenya Amutenya one each, while fullback Ronald Deck added 11 points through a try and three conversions.

The victory puts Kudus second on the log on 19 points from five matches, one point behind Trustco United who have a match in hand.

Western Suburbs, meanwhile, were pushed all the way by a determined Reho Falcon before winning their encounter 44-26 at the Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday.

Suburbs took an early 7-0 lead through a try by flanker Dhale Cloete,but Falcons narrowed the gap to 7-5 when lock Lwando Nteta crashed over for an unconverted try.

Falcons continued to attack, but Suburbs caught them on the counter when wing Demarcho Hartung intercepted a backline pass to run 70m to score.

The pacy Hartung soon added his second try, outstripping the defence as Suburbs went 21-8 ahead after half an hour.

Falcons came storming back after the break and two great tries by centre Liam Parker narrowed the deficit to 24-20.

Falcons, however, conceded several penalties which Suburbs scrumhalf Bronwon Willemse converted, and with hooker Vernon Diergaardt adding two tries and replacement back Dylan Izaacks one they ran out 44-26 winners.

For Falcons, fullback Enrique Husselmann added two penalties and aconversion, and flyhalf Brandon Dentlinger a penalty.

The win puts Suburbs in fifth place on the log on 15 points, while Falcons are seventh and second last on six points.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.