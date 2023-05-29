Namibia: Kudus Close in On United

Kudus Rugby Club moved to within a point of log leaders Trustco United with a commanding 48-31 win away to Grootfontein on Saturday.

Grootfontein provided strong opposition on their home turf, scoring five tries to Kudus' six, but Kudus flyhalf Geraldo Beukes was the difference as he contributed 23 points through a try, six conversions and two penalties.

Kudus' other try scorers were rightwing Paulo Andrews, flyhalf Chad Plato, lock Enzio Kotzee and substitute back Ronaldo Diergaardt who scored a brace.

For Grootfontein, prop Callie Swanepoel scored two tries, centre Jurgens Liebenberg and substitute forward Amutenya Amutenya one each, while fullback Ronald Deck added 11 points through a try and three conversions.

The victory puts Kudus second on the log on 19 points from five matches, one point behind Trustco United who have a match in hand.

Western Suburbs, meanwhile, were pushed all the way by a determined Reho Falcon before winning their encounter 44-26 at the Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday.

Suburbs took an early 7-0 lead through a try by flanker Dhale Cloete,but Falcons narrowed the gap to 7-5 when lock Lwando Nteta crashed over for an unconverted try.

Falcons continued to attack, but Suburbs caught them on the counter when wing Demarcho Hartung intercepted a backline pass to run 70m to score.

The pacy Hartung soon added his second try, outstripping the defence as Suburbs went 21-8 ahead after half an hour.

Falcons came storming back after the break and two great tries by centre Liam Parker narrowed the deficit to 24-20.

Falcons, however, conceded several penalties which Suburbs scrumhalf Bronwon Willemse converted, and with hooker Vernon Diergaardt adding two tries and replacement back Dylan Izaacks one they ran out 44-26 winners.

For Falcons, fullback Enrique Husselmann added two penalties and aconversion, and flyhalf Brandon Dentlinger a penalty.

The win puts Suburbs in fifth place on the log on 15 points, while Falcons are seventh and second last on six points.