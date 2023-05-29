Namibia: Walvis Triumphs in Nalasra Games

The Municipality of Walvis Bay emerged as the overall champion of the 12th edition of the Namibian Local Authorities Sports and Recreation Association (Nalasra) Games.

The sporting event drew to a close on Friday after five days of competitive sportsmanship and camaraderie where participants signified athletic prowess and commitment to mental health advocacy, in line with the theme of the event: 'Local Authorities Employees Mental Health Matters'.

Swakopmund Mayor Dina Namubes, in her closing remarks, highlighted the success of the 2023 edition and praised the participants for their sportsmanship.

"Sport and games bring people together and foster strong relationships, identifying it as one of the crucial elements that aid to the mental well-being of a person," said the mayor.

Erongo governor Neville Andre-Itope also praised the success of this year's games and underscored the importance of sports in community building.

"What is also important is to say that now that you have seen the importance of sport, we want to encourage more participation in future games," he said.

The Municipality of Walvis Bay led the competition, with triumphs in various categories such as Owela singles and doubles, fishing, and the 10km marathon for men over 40 and women. Other notable achievements came from the Swakopmund Municipality and the City of Windhoek, which secured second and third place respectively among over 40 participating local authorities.

Various sports codes had different winning teams, showcasing the diverse talent across Namibia's local authorities. The City of Windhoek dominated in pool singles, darts, volleyball men, netball, and the 21km marathon for men over 40. Swakopmund excelled in golf and tug of war, while Rehoboth clinched victories in the relay, 100m men under 40, and 200m men over 40 events.

Nalasra president Daniel A Mouton said that despite the intense competition, the event served as a crucial platform for highlighting the importance of mental health, with the local authorities making substantial efforts to implement mental health programs.