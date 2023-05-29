Zimbabwe: Munetsi Wins France National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP)'s Citizen Player Trophy

Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi was honoured during the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Awards ceremony on Sunday after being awarded the UNFP Citizen Player Trophy.

Munetsi was presented with the award in recognition for his commitment to his charity initiatives in the country through his foundation.

The Stade de Reims star sets aside 20 percent of his salary to pay for the education of children for disadvantaged communities in Zimbabwe.

More recently, the Warriors midfielder and his club Stade de Reims announced a special clause in the player's new contract which will raise more funds towards his charity initiatives.

According to clause for each kilometer he runs on the pitch for his club in the French Ligue 1, Reims donates 100 euros to its foundation.

Munetsi has already earned 36,500 euros for his foundation since the new clause came into effect recently.

The 26-year-old midfielder said he was honoured to receive the recognition by UNFP, which is the main trade union for professional football players in France.

"For me this is a special trophy because that is something outside of football. It's something that is about helping other people so I'm grateful that football players are also taking part in helping kids that are underprivileged, people that are disabled. I'm so grateful to receive this trophy and I hope that we continue to change people's lives outside football," Munetsi said.

In addition to his consistent performances for his club on the field of play, Munetsi's influence has also been growing off the field.

Since mid-January, he has also been part of the World Players Council, a platform he has used to speak out on behalf of footballers in the country.

Even the world football governing body FIFA praised the charitable efforts by Munetsi and his club through the clause in his contract.

Stade de Reims head coach Will Still said Munetsi was not just a very gifted footballer but also a good person.

"He proves the importance he has for our team but beyond that, I don't think you will find a better human being on earth than Marshall Munetsi," Still said recently.

"He is a great guy and a very good footballer. He manages to make others understand that there are more important things in life than just football. Having him in a locker room is key, he helps everyone around him to be the best person possible."