Malawi: Madam Chakwera Challenges Stakeholders to Find Solutions for Addressing Inequalities

29 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has challenged stakeholders to find lasting solutions for addressing gender inequalities in Malawi.

Chakwera was speaking on Friday night in Lilongwe when she presided over the book launch written by Dr Phoebe Chifungo titled "Let My People Go."

She said women and girls have been facing a lot of challenges compared to their male counterparts.

"Let us practice equality at homes, churches, workplaces as well as in communities in order to achieve gender equality," she said.

Madam Chakwera encouraged church leaders, academia, policy makers to use the newly launched book as a guidance to empower women and girls at all levels.

The Author of the book, Dr Phoebe Chifungo her book is a collection of essays from the bible that explore the challenges faced by women and girls in Malawi and the world.

"Women are not supposed to be oppressed by men, the church and the state. There is a new vision of liberation for women that is based on justice, equality and dignity," she said.

"Let My People Go," is a powerful and important book that explains the role of women in the society.

