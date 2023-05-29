Malawi: Cash Madam Dorothy Shonga, Zeze Set to Wed

Malawi's hot celebrity couple of the moment of Amapiano star Zeze Kingston Music and socialite-cum-business woman Dorothy Shonga aka 'Cash Madam' say they are now planning to we'd after they privately engaged last week.

Zeze proposed and engaged Dorothy in Lilongwe during her 33rd birthday party.

The couple has been hitting headlines in entertainment circles, including social media, since they made their love affair public.

Apparently, Dorothy has shown to be a supportive wife-to-be to Zeze as she is always spotted with her man, including supporting him in running his career and music shows.

The couple has become a hot subject of social media buzz for their unapologetic public appearance and approach to criticism.

Cash Madam has since openly said she will be tying the knot with trendy musician Zeze Kingston.

This puts to rest a heightened storm that the two has been a thing lately as they have made public appearances together.

The two were in most recent weeks together at the FAM Women's finals in Blantyre and at the Kuchekuche edition launch.

The two celebrities announced their engagement via social media to become the newest celebrity couple in town when Cash Madam shared on her Facebook page about the development which coincided with her 33rd birthday.

In these incidents and others, the social media has not left the two just like that.

The images went viral.

Their names were trending just like Zeze's songs are earning massive airplay and streaming online.

Now, in a widely circulated online interview Shonga has said she will be walking the isle 'soon' with Alamu Anu hitmaker.

And this news has not left the social media buzz.