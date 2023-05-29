Africa: Yanga Coach Nabbi Holds Belief Despite Home Defeat in Final

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of USM Alger in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Yanga's head coach Nasreddine Nabbi says they still have 90 more minutes to fight.

Nabbi says they will give their all when they travel to Algiers for next weekend's return fixture, and says his team's belief is not shaken despite their first loss at home in the tournament this season.

"There are 90 minutes left and as long as we still have this chance, there is an opportunity. It is difficult but not impossible. I can't promise the supporters that I'm going to come back with the Cup. But I say, we will fight to turn the tide. We have the means to do this because we have already proven it," Nabbi said, speaking after the match.

He has admitted that the mission will be difficult, but he retains trust in his players who he says have what it takes to score away and turn the game into their favor.

Looking back at the match, the Tunisian tactician was pleased with the performance of his players, but only unhappy that they could not convert their chances.

"We saw that despite the fact that USM Alger is very compact defensively, we managed to create a lot of chances. We had almost 62% possession of the ball against a compact defense and very aggressive players in duels. This is why I say that nothing is finished. On top of that, we have the culture of scoring away from home," Nabbi said.

The coach says they will have nothing to lose and will give their all to ensure they put an effort to clinch their first ever continental trophy.

Yanga will need a win of more than two goals to progress, while a 2-1 victory will force the game to extra time and penalties.