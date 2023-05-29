Africa: Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers Draw On Tuesday, Procedure Announced

The draw procedures for the qualifiers of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament (WOFT) have been released.

The Draw will be conducted on Tuesday 30 May 2023 in Cairo, Egypt, at 13h00 local time (10h00 GMT).

It will be live on CAF digital platforms: CAF TV (CAF YouTube) and CAFOnline.com (CAF Website).

25 countries have confirmed their participation in the qualifiers including Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, RD Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zambia.

Qualifiers format:

The qualifiers will be in a home/away format with a total of four rounds of qualifiers :

- First round is composed of 18 teams. The highest seven (7) ranked teams in the last TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be exempted.

- Second round: the nine (9) qualified teams from the first round in addition to the seven (7) exempted teams will play in the second round. Eight teams will qualify for the third round.

- Third round: The eight (8) teams qualified teams will play the third round qualifying four teams for the fourth round.

- Fourth round: the four (4) qualified teams will play qualifying two teams to the WOFT.

The highest 7 ranked teams from the last Women's Africa Cup of Nations are:

Rank Country Position

1 South Africa Winner

2 Morocco Runner-up

3 Zambia 3rd place

4 Nigeria 4th place

5 Cameroon 5th place (qualified for the WWC playoff tournament)

6 Tunisia 7th place

7 Botswana 7th place

Full procedures are attached below:

WOFT Draw procedures ENG [PDF]