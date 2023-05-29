Kenya: Electoral Fraud an Act of Terrorism, May Require International Intervention - Orengo

Siaya — Recurrent cases of electoral fraud in the country must not be wished away and it is high time that Kenyans take a bold step to address the matter once and for all, Siaya governor, James Orengo has said.

Orengo said that electoral fraud is like not only war crime, but an act of terrorism that may require international intervention to be brought to a halt.

Speaking at St. Peters Madungu Anglican church in Ugunja constituency today, Orengo said that Kenyans must not talk about the matter in hush tones but rise to the occasion and demand action against the same.

The governor at the same time told off leaders who called for the respect of the supreme court ruling over the last general elections, saying that judicial process is not the absolute solution to the political problem affecting the nation.

"There are many instances where many centuries later, people realize that judicial power and authority had been abused and the only solution is through alternative process" he said adding that Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters were justified in calling for audit of the last general elections results.

Orengo, who was flanked by Siaya deputy speaker, Oduor Odongo and members of the county assembly, Andrew Omwende (Sigomere), Ababa Ragen (central Alego) and Obiero Otare (Siaya township) said there is no finality of a court ruling as the constitution places the supreme authority on the citizens.

"There is no finality of a court ruling because the constitution says that the people are supreme, that the people are higher than the court" he said.

He said that those opposed to the Azimio la Umoja demands for the opening of the IEBC servers were blatantly violating section 44 of the electoral laws that says that there shall be a post-election audit of the process, materials and equipment which, he added, includes the servers.

Governor Orengo at the same time defended former prime minister, Raila Odinga and Azimio la Umoja leaders over their ultimatum to president William Ruto to rebuke his deputy for alleging that the country was like a company where only shareholders were entitled to benefit from its goodies or risk agitation for secession.

"The first person who called for secession is not Raila Odinga but Rigathi Gachagua who said that Kenya belongs to a few shareholders" said Orengo adding that the statement meant that those who do are discriminated against as non shareholders had right to self-determination.

Orengo said that the former premier has a right to continue fighting for the rights of Kenyans whether he is in the government or not. - Kna