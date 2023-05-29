Namibia: PM Urges Nation to Venture Into Production

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has called on Namibians to venture into production. She indicated that government has launched activities aimed at supporting economic and business recovery and promoting SME development as drivers for job creation and entry for aspirant entrepreneurs into the mainstream economy.

The PM was speaking in Opuwo on Wednesday at the official opening of the 10th Jubilee of the Annual Opuwo Trade Fair 2023. This year's fair will be held under the theme 'Promoting sport, tourism and trade for sustainable development'.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila indicated that after a prolonged economic downturn occasioned by weather related emergencies and Covid-19, the country is relieved to observe a rebound in the economy.

She noted that government has since launched several initiatives aimed at providing business support to assess responsiveness to current business needs and how to improve them.

"The approved measure under the business rescue task force report is implementation, including a business rescue fund that will assist debt-ridden companies to get the much-needed relief, so they can turn around their fortunes and help consolidate the economic recovery and put our economy back on a higher growth trajectory," she said.

The PM added that government continues to use public procurement to provide a market for local producers, and she urged Namibians to take advantage of this opportunity. She also called on Namibians to buy local produce and support local enterprises in order to promote job creation and economic expansion.

"The disruption in supply chains, which has caused a shortage of critical supplies and price hikes in basic products, has highlighted the vulnerability of our economy due to reliance on imports and the need to build national resilience by developing self-reliance in basic commodities.

It is also important for the resilience of our economy that we engage in value addition," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Opuwo Town Council mayor Rosa Mbinge-Tjeundo said town councils should by all means strive to continue building a competitive and conducive business environment to promote investment, growth, jobs and income.

"Our partners provided mobile stalls for the vendors along Dr Sam Nujoma Avenue. Furthermore, the town council has completed phase one of the construction of an open market, with assistance from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development. Establishment of an open market at Katutura, with the assistance from GIZ, has been done and actual construction is scheduled to begin soon," said the mayor.

*Cecilia Xavier works for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo.