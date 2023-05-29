Somalia: Somali President Bids Farewell to Outgoing U.S. Ambassador

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud bid farewell on Saturday in his office at Villa Somalia in the capital, Mogadishu, the ougoing Ambassador of the United States Larry Andrè on the occasion of the end of his official duties.

Mohamud thanked the diplomat for his effective role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two the countries, wishing him abundant progress and success in his duties in the future.

The president said Larry Andrè played a key role in the US support to the fight against Al-Shabaab, humanitarian assistance and the state-building process in Somalia during his tenure.

For his part, the outgoing ambassador said he is grateful to the people and the government of Somalia for their close cooperation with his him that led to success in his responsibility.

Somali president reaffirmed that his government is committed to boosting relations with the world, mainly the US which is an important partner in the counterterrorism.

Reports suggest that Andrè who has been US ambassador to Somalia since February 2021 is now retiring, leaving the American mission in Mogadishu before his term is up.