Africa: President El-Sisi Participates in African Peace and Security Council Summit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated, on Saturday 27-5-2023, via video conference in the African Peace and Security Council Summit to discuss the current crisis in Sudan, in the presence of a number of African heads of state and government, headed by the President of the Republic of Uganda and current Chair of the AU Peace and Security Council, President Yoweri Museveni, in addition to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Secretary-General of IGAD and Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Horn of Africa.

The Summit focused on discussing de-escalation in Sudan, coordination among all parties concerned with the ceasefire, enhancement of humanitarian corridors and return to peaceful dialogue.

Addressing the summit, President El-Sisi thanked President Museveni for the initiative to convene this important summit, which is of great value to support Sudan to restore its security and stability.

The President stressed the utmost importance of close coordination with neighboring states to solve the crisis in Sudan, as they are the most affected and most keen to end the crisis at the soonest.

The President asserted that Egypt's efforts to end the current crisis in Sudan complement the various relevant regional tracks, including those of the African Union and Arab League. They are also based on a number of pillars, most notably the need for a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and the protection of national institutions in Sudan, which primary safeguard against the threat of collapse, in addition to affirming that the conflict in Sudan involves the Sudanese people, and therefore the regional parties' role is to help them stop it and to achieve consensus on resolving the causes of its eruption.

President El-Sisi emphasised Egypt's respect for the will of the Sudanese people and non-interference in its internal affairs, as well as the need not to allow foreign interventions in its current crisis.

The President reaffirmed Egypt's continued efforts to end the current crisis by supporting the African Union's efforts and all existing mechanisms to end the current conflict, as well as to continue coordination with all partners and relief organizations to provide urgent humanitarian needs for Sudan, to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Speech by President El-Sisi at African Peace and Security Council on Sudan