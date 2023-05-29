Morocco: Moroccan Movies 'Les Meutes' and 'Kadib Abyad' Win Awards At 76th Cannes Film Festival

27 May 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Paris — "Les Meutes", the first feature film by Moroccan director Kamal Lazraq, and "Kadib Abyad" by his compatriot Asmae El Moudir have won the Jury Prize and the director's Prize respectively in the "Un Certain Regard" section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival official selection.

The awards were handed to the winners at a ceremony on Friday. Thomas Cailley's "Le Règne animal" opened this year's section, which ended on a high note with a screening of Alex Lutz's "Une nuit".

Chaired by American actor John C. Reilly, the Jury included French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, French-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou, and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne.

