Kenya: Wanyonyi in Awe of Emmanuel Korir Despite Beating Olympics Champ in Rabat Diamond League

Nairobi — Despite a disappointing outcome at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday night, Olympics and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir came in for some praise from his fellow Kenyan, Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Wanyonyi, the 2021 World Under-20 champion, continued his meteoric rise as the new kid on the block when he clocked 1:44.36 to win the men's 800m in the Moroccan capital.

Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal came second in 1:44.73 as Frenchman Benjamin Robert clocked 1:45.04 to finish third.

"I feel very happy about my performance here in Rabat though the race was tough. Running against Kipkurui (Emmanuel Korir) was not easy at all. The crowd was fabuolous, the atmosphere was incredible. Today's race was great preparations for the World Championships in Budapest," Wanyonyi said.

Korir timed 1:48.42 to finish eighth in the same race, the second successive year he has suffered heartbreak in Rabat after he also finished eighth at last year's edition of the same competition.

The loss was also the first time he has missed out on a podium place since the Monaco Diamond League in August last year where he clocked 2:18.19 to finish 12th in the men's 1000m.

For Wanyonyi, the win in Rabat will do wonders for his confidence in the run-up to the World Championships in Budapest.

He seems to have struck a chord with the Moroccan capital, having won at last year's Diamond League in the same city, clocking 1:45.47 to finish first.

It also marks the latest in a long line of achievements for the 18-year-old as he continues his transition to the senior level.

Wanyonyi was one of the highlights of the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic where he clocked a world lead and course record of 1:43.32 to win the men's 800m.

He attributed his recent, outstanding performances to his self-discipline and focus on the great goal of medaling at Budapest in August.

"I am happy about how I performed today. I am pleased to get this win. I managed to get this victory by being focused during the race. My goal this year is to execute well. I would like to thank the crowd here for being supportive and fantastic. I am getting ready for the World Championships by staying healthy and in good shape," he said.

He will be hoping for a much-improved performance compared to Oregon where he timed 1:44.54 to finish fourth in the finals of the men's 800m.