Africa: Omot, Gueye Lead 2023 BAL Awards

29 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2023 BAL season concluded on Saturday, May 27 with Al Ahly crowned champions after beating AS Douanes 80-65 in the final at BK Arena.

Besides the championship, a number of individuals walked away with top prizes to culminate a season that saw twelve clubs compete over 38 games across three African cities.

Omot wins MVP

Al Ahly's Nuni Omot was named the 2023 BAL Most Valuable Player.

The South Sudanese forward highlighted the All-BAL First Team alongside AS Douanes' Chris Crawford and Jean Jacques Boissy, Aliou Diarra (Stade Malien) and Dane Miller (SLAC).

ALSO READ: My two cents: When Al Ahly's Omot caught fire, AS Douanes fell in a hole

Omot led Al Ahly with a game-high of 22 points to help the Egyptian champions beat AS Douanes 80-65 in the 2023 BAL final.

He averaged 18.9 points in eight games.

Perry Wins Sportsmanship Award

William Perry, who set a record for most three-points made in a single game, during a 102-92 win over SLAC, received the Manute Bol Sportsmanship award.

Diarra Wins Defensive Player of the Year

Aliou Diarra, one of the top performers of the 2023 BAL season, won the Dikembe Mutombo Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to his defensive recognition, Diarra emerged as one of the top performers of the season, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to register eight straight double-doubles.

Diarra averaged 18.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 block shots per game.

All-BAL Defensive Team

The All-BAL Defensive Team consisted of Childe Dundao (Petro de Luanda), Jean Jacques Boissy (AS Douanes), Samkelo Celo (Cape Town Tigers), Aliou Diarra (Stade Malien) and Ater Majok (Petro de Luanda).

Coach of the Year

Mamadou Gueye won the 2023 BAL Coach of the Year.

The AS Douanes head coach led his team to a 3-2 record in the Sahara Conference group phase before defeating Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira (CFV-Beira) and Petro de Luanda to advance to the finals.

Gueye finished the 2023 season with a 5-3 record.

City Oilers guard Falando Jones won the scoring title of the 2023 BAL season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.