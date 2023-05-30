Rwandan Hairstylist Scoops U.S. 'Barber Grammy' for Content Creator of the Year

In the Fast paced, digital world of content creation, where every detail counts, one man stands out as the go-to hairstylist. Martin Safari, known commonly as Safro Fades, won a 'Barber Grammy' for Content Creator of the Year 2023, being the first winner from Africa to get the award. The event was held at the Mohegan Sun (casino and resort), in Connecticut, USA.

The annual competition is meant for barbers across the world, where they are nominated, submitted, reviewed, and vetted for authenticity and accuracy in their videos.

With a keen eye for hair cutting styles and impeccable attention to detail, Safari's skills caught the attention of many through his creative skits in which he uses all sorts of tools, such as hammers, knives, pliers, etc., to act out cutting and styling clients' hair.

The 23-year-old mobile barber, in an interview with The New Times, is on the road to revolutionise the way content creators present themselves to the world. He talks about breaking barriers and redefining the boundaries of the industry.

ALSO READ: How a barber's creative videos made him one of Kigali's top hairstylists

Excerpts:

How does it feel to receive such recognition for your innovative haircutting style?

It is truly an honour and dream come true. I just applied for the 'Grammy' and submitted my content but never knew I would make it, in a room full of great barbers across the world, but this shows that anything is possible.

Tell us the process behind creating award-winning content?

Don't try to be like everyone else; we all have ideas, but we don't want to express them for fear of being judged. Those ideas are what make us different from others.

How do you think winning a 'Barber Grammy' will impact your career and personal life?

It is a big honour, as my name was mentioned in the room of the biggest barbers, from which I gained many followers across the world. I cannot be unemployed due to the connections I have made.

For instance, I am expected to be a judge for the 'Battle of the Barbers Africa' next month in Cameroon, which gives me hope. It will always provide me with a positive and productive connection.

What are some of the challenges you faced while creating captivating content beyond the barber's chair?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Rwanda, people are not accustomed to creating content on the street or being so open to content; they value privacy. Moreover, creating a video takes time; it can be difficult to find someone who is available for four to six hours.

How is social media playing a role in shaping the trajectory of your career and helping you reach a broader audience?

Without social media, I would be like any other barber. Therefore, it is essential. I recommend that every barber uses it, as it is a key to elevating their profile while solidifying their unique position in the industry.

How do you stay ahead of the curve and continue to innovate in your work?

I learn from others, watch various tutorials, collaborate, listen, and share some ideas with other barbers. I then sit and think about the next innovation.

What are your aspirations and goals going forward?

The only thing to do is to keep working, creating, pushing, and innovating, and to believe that bigger things are yet to come.