Kenya: KPA One Game Away From Retaining KBF Women's Premier League Title

Nairobi — Kenya Ports Authority are just one win away from defending their Kenya Basketball Women's Premier League title after a comfortable 70-38 victory over Zetech University to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five final series.

The dockers head to Mombasa for the remainder of the series this weekend, but can wrap up the title on Friday with victory in Game Three.

In Game Two on Sunday night, KPA were totally dominant against the University girls, dominating from start to finish. It was a high scoring game except the last quarter which saw only one basket downed the entire 10 minutes.

KPA's Ifunaya Okoro and Belinda Aluoch both registered double digits, the Nigerian shooting guard sinking 17 points while Belinda had a game high 19.

The dockers were dominant from the start and they had a 9-0 scoring run in the first quarter before Zetech had their first points from a Medina Okot three-pointer.

They led 29-18 at the end of the opening quarter with Belinda being especially efficient on the offensive rebounds, taking advantage of her physicality and height.

In the second quarter, Zetech attempted to rally back into the game and they squeezed the score to a three-point gap with 6:48 to play, but they were quickly stifled when the dockers added in five more points prompting them for a time out.

KPA had a nine point lead at halftime, scores standing at 47-36. They totally dominated in the third quarter, sinking 21 points against Zetech's two to open a 30-point gap that they maintained till the end of the duel.