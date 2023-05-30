Uganda: Anglican Church Hails Museveni for Assenting to Anti-Homosexuality Bill

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr.Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has hailed President Museveni for taking a bold step in assenting to the Anti-Homosexuality bill 2023 into law.

In a statement released after the announcement, Dr.Kaziimba described the move as diligent work also hailing parliament for a similar job.

"We are grateful the current act affirms the merits of the existing provisions in the current penal code. We are also grateful that the act builds on existing laws by offering greater protection of children through strong anti-grooming measures, strong restrictions on promotion, and protection of children by not allowing those convicted under the act to be employed in organizations that work directly with children. We also appreciate that the act protects people from false allegations,"Dr.Kaziimba said.

He applauded the president for not succumbing to pressure from the West not to sign the bill into law.

" The LGBTQ-affirming countries have shown us the negative consequences. We thank the president for not surrendering to their threats and for protecting Uganda from their paths of self-destruction."

He however said the Church of Uganda doesn't support the death penalty as prescribed in the new law for those convicted of aggravated defilement and aggravated homosexuality.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda advised that the punishment should be life imprisonment.

"Homosexuality is currently a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs. They disguise themselves as "human rights activists," but are corrupting real human rights by adding LGBTQ to their agenda."

"There have always been a few people in our communities who were known as homosexuals and the communities knew how to relate with them. The fact that very few of our local languages even have a word for homosexuality shows how it is not a part of our cultures and our communities. This is one of the areas where our culture is aligned with the Bible, which never speaks positively about homosexual relationships. "

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Monday announced that President Museveni had finally assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 to make it law.