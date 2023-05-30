Uganda: America's Biden Promises Tough Penalties On Uganda for Allowing Anti-Gay Law

29 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The President of the United States of America Joe Bidden has expressed disappointment with the government of Uganda following the enactment of the anti homosexuality act.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said the Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights, and not worthy of the Ugandan people as it jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country.

"I join with people around the world including many in Uganda in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or be subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong," Biden said.

According to Biden, the Anti-Homosexuality Act has joined a list of alarming trends of human rights abuses in Uganda, hence a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others.

"As such, I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments. My Administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda's eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption."

