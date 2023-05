Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into the killings in Shakahola Forest pending the hearing and determination of a suit by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

In his ruling, justice Lawrence Mugambi further directed that there should be no gathering evidence to establish the cause of the killings in shakahola.

The commission was formed by President William Ruto and was to be chaired by Justice Jessie Lesiit.