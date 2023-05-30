Kenya: Sharks' Defender Otiala, Homeboyz's Shummah Among New Faces in Harambee Stars Squad

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named several new faces in his squad for next month's international friendly matches, with Kariobangi Sharks defender Kelvin Luke Otiala and Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah among the new players earning maiden call ups.

The tactician has also included Kenya Police FC midfielder Charles Ouma and Sofapaka keeper Simon Masaka in his provisional squad of 30 players.

At the same time, goalkeeper Brian Bwire has made a return to the national team and swaps places with his former teammate Patrick Matasi who has struggled with injury since moving to Kenya Police.

Matasi was the starter during Kenya's last international friendly match against Iran in Tehran, where Stars lost 2-1 conceding two late goals.

Also returning to the squad after a while is defender Robinson Kamura and Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi.

The tactician has retained most of the squad that played against Iran, with Daniel Anyembe maintaining his place while Alfred Scriven and Wilkims Ochieng, both who were handed maiden call ups against Iran missing out.

FKF Premier League top scorer Benson Omalla who was dropped for the Iran trip has also earned a call up, while there is no place for the second best scorer Elvis Rupia.

Stars kick off residential training next Monday, and are set to depart for Mauritius five days later for the four-nation invitational tournament.

They will be pitted against the hosts Mauritius, Djibouti, and Pakistan.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Bryne Odhiambo (KCB) ,Brian Bwire (Tusker), Simon Masaka (Sofapaka)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (Gent, Belgium), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg, Denmark), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden) Collins Shichenje (KUPS), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Ochieng (Kenya Police), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Mohamed Siraj (Bandari), Kevin Luke Otiala (Kariobangi Sharks), Robinson Kamura (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union, USA), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu, Japan), Alvin Mangeni (Kenya Police), Clifton Miheso (Kenya Police), Charles Ouma (Kenya Police), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Joseph Mwangi (Nzoia Sugar), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Bonface Omondi- (Gor Mahia), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards ).

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa El Jadidi, Morocco), Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia).