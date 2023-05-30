Madagascar: Bok Women Claim Madagascar Victory in Rugby Africa Women's Cup

analysis

The Springbok Women secured their place in the WXV 2 tournament after three convincing victories in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup held in Madagascar.

The Springbok Women claimed a thumping 79-8 win over Madagascar on Sunday to make it three wins from three games in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup in Madagascar.

The win also secured qualification to the newly formed WXV 2 tournament, which will be played in the Western Cape in October.

The win over Madagascar follows the Springbok Women's impressive 48-0 win over Kenya last Wednesday, and their battering 87-0 victory over Cameroon a week prior.

South Africa proved their dominance over their neighbours as they lifted the Rugby Africa Women's Cup at the Stade Maki in Antananarivo.

"We are grateful to Rugby Africa for the opportunity, it was a wonderful experience and to everyone involved, we can only lift our hats," said interim head coach Louis Koen.

"This tournament also allowed us to bring in some younger players and blood them in Test rugby. The tour and conditions over here also allowed the team to bond and that will benefit us going forward."

Depth tested

Because all three Test matches were played within eight days of each other, the Bok Women's depth was tested across the tournament, while the fresh face of hooker Luchell Hanekom debuted on Sunday.

"We...