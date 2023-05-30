Tanzania: NGO Plants Grasses Ahead of World Environment Day

AHEAD of the World Environment Day on June 5, a non-governmental organisation, 'Environment is Life' (ENLIFE), has planted 1200 seedlings of vetiver grasses at Kibwegere area in Dar es Salaam to prevent soil erosion and environmental damage.

The exercise was graced by environment ambassador from the office of the Vice-President Office (Union and Environment), Mr Godfrey Mwimanzi, who emphasised on participation of all people in the environment protection.

"We should all take care of the environment because when there is a climate change in the country, all people are affected regardless of ideology or religious differences, ethnicity or race," said Mr Mwimanzi.

Mr Mwimanzi said due to the destruction of the environment, the country has been experiencing drought, causing the food prices to rise, urging Tanzanians to plant trees and stop deforestation.

He said the Environmental Management Act, 2004 (No. 20) prohibits doing human activities within 60 metres from the water source, insisting that the environment is important, that's why the government involves the community and encourages people to plant trees, including annual campaigns.

He noted that last year they launched another campaign with a slogan 'Read with a Tree'(Soma na mti); the campaign involves all public and private schools and colleges.

In the campaign the students are involved in tree planting and how to take care of them so as to benefit the next generations.

For his part, St Theresia of Avila Kibwegere Parish Priest, Father Evodius Nachenga said that more environmental education should be provided to the community so that every Tanzanian can value trees, including taking care of the environment.

Father Nachenga called on the government to allocate lands for charcoal producers so that they can grow trees for their business, arguing that doing so could reduce the damage to the environment.

On his part, the ENLIFE Tanzania Coordinator, Mr Gerald Muunga said they have officially introduced 'vetiver' grass, which has the ability to conserve water and soil, strengthen the land, improve water and control pollution as well as reduce the severity of disasters.

Mr Muunga said that vetiver also helps to reduce the effects of global warming and climate change in the future.