Africa: Chakwera's Salute Tabitha Chawinga for Scooping Italian Serie A Women Golden Boot Award

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the First Lady, Monica Chakwera, have congratulated female footballer, Tabitha Chawinga, for scooping the Italian Serie A Woman Golden Boot Award.

Chawinga is the first African player to win the award.

In a statement released on Monday morning, President Chakwera and the First Lady said they were 'incredibly proud of Tabitha's outstanding performance and her unwavering commitment to the sport'.

"The First Lady and I are delighted to extend our warmest congratulations to Tabitha Chawinga for her remarkable achievement in becoming the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Women Golden Boot award. We are incredibly proud of Tabitha's outstanding performance and her unwavering commitment to the sport," reads part of the statement.

The further stated that Tabitha's historic accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent.

President Chakwera and his spouse said the woman footballer has not only made history, but also inspired countless young girls and women in Malawi and across Africa.

"As a nation, we must continue to support and invest in our athletes, particularly women, who have the potential to excel on the global stage, creating an enabling environment that promotes gender equality in sports and provides equal opportunities for all.

"Once again, we congratulate Tabitha Chawinga on her well-deserved recognition and wish her continued success in her career.

"May God bless Tabitha Chawinga, and many God bless Malawi," concluded the statement.