Angola: CAF to Bring More International Events in Angola

Lubango — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) intends to bring its major events to Angola, with a view of also to host those from the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA).

This was said Monday in Lubango, Huíla province, by the head of professional football at CAF, Muhammad Feizal Sidat.

The official was speaking at the opening of the international workshop on the online club licensing platform, which brings together 14 countries, from May 29- June 2.

He said that Angola has to organise more CAF and FIFA's events as well, hence this one, 13 years after its first on Angolan soil, the CAN2010, a training that serves as the opening of a phase to be present in the FIFA major events".

"The last major event that CAF organised in Angola was CAN2010, so we brought this training. It is a commitment that I have as a Portuguese-speaking citizen, because I arrived at CAF with the support of President Artur (Almeida e Silva)", he stressed.

He said it was the 4th regional workshop, a process that had already been carried out in Tunisia, Benin and Tanzania, which is now ending with Angola.

The platform, according to the Mozambican, is to be implemented immediately, being mandatory for clubs that want to participate in African competitions.

In the case of Angola, said the CAF official, there will be sanctions in case of non-compliance, which is a great moment for Angola, because federations will join and on Friday a specific one for the Angolan clubs.

"Angola will be the 4th country in Africa to have a direct session with its teams. It is a great benefit and these teams will be better prepared to use this new CAF online club licensing platform", he highlighted.

The international workshop on the online club licensing platform is attended by 60 technicians from the countries such as Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Principe and Seychelles.