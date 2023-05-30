Africa: Wydad Chase Fourth TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Title

29 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club are seeking to win their fourth TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title, and topple Egyptian rivals Al Ahly for the second consecutive time having beaten them in last season's final.

Wydad is looking to add to its trophy cabinet, having won the title in 1992, 2017 as well as last season. The two sides meet in the first leg in Cairo this Saturday, before facing off in the return fixture in Casablanca, Wydad's venue of last year's conquest, a week from then.

The Moroccans are facing Ahly in the final for the third time and in the previous two, they have emerged champions. When they met in 2017 in a two-legged final, they drew 1-1 in Cairo and won 1-0 in Casablanca. They hope to be third time lucky this season as well.

Wydad started their campaign this season on a wrong footing losing 2-1 away to Nigeria's Rivers United, but they bounced back in resounding manner, winning the return leg 6-0 in Casablanca to storm into the group stages.

They were drawn in Group A where they faced off with JS Kabylie of Algeria, Angola's Petro de Luanda and DR Congo's AS Vita Club.

They finished top of the group with 13 points off four wins, a draw and a loss. They beat Petro de Luanda home and away, winning 1-0 in Casablanca and 2-0 in Luanda. They also won at home against AS Vita Club (1-0) and JS Kabylie (3-0).

Kabylie was the only side to hand them defeat, having beaten them 1-0 in Algiers. They also drew away to Vita (0-0).

In the quarter finals, Wydad were made to work by Tanzanian giants Simba SC, before beating them 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw. They lost 1-0 in Dar es Salaam before winning by the same margin at home in Casablanca.

They also had to work their socks off in the semis, as they edged out South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on the away goal rule. They played to a 0-0 draw at home in Morocco, before fighting for a 2-2 stalemate in Pretoria to sneak through to the final.

Wydad's path to the final

Second preliminary round:

Rivers United 2-1 Wydad, Wydad 6-0 Rivers United

Group stage:

Wydad 1-0 AS Vita Club, JS Kabylie 1-0 Wydad, Wydad 1-0 Petro Atletico, Petro Atletico 0-2 Wydad, AS Vita Club 0-0 Wydad, Wydad 3-0 JS Kabylie,

Quarter-final:

Simba 1-0 Wydad, Wydad 1-0 Simba Tanzanian (Wydad won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate tie).

Semi-final:

Wydad 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns, Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Wydad. (Wydad qualified on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate tie).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.