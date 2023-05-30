Seychelles' President Congratulates Re-Elected President of Turkey

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, on his successful re-election, State House said on Monday.

"The people of Turkey have yet again given you a strong mandate as a reaffirmation of their confidence in your leadership," said Ramkalawan in his message.

In acknowledging the long history of cooperation and excellent diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ramkalwan expressed his hope for further collaboration between Seychelles and Turkey for the benefit of both countries.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with Turkey in 1995.

Ramkalwan wished President Erdoğan continued good health as well as every success in his task ahead.

According to CNN, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday's runoff vote and stretching his rule into a third decade.

Erdogan won 52.14 percent of the votes in the 99.43 percent of the votes counted.