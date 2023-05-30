Angola Hosts Anti-Corruption Conference

Luanda — Angola and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are organising from May 29 to June 2, a Conference on the fight against corruption, focusing on the challenges of cooperation at the level of SADC.

The event, which will bring together government entities, civil society representatives, experts and academics from SADC, UNODC and international organisations, aims to strengthen the fight against corruption and promote transparency and good governance.

It also aims to contribute to the achievement of the objectives established under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The holding of the Conference stems from the recognition of the urgent need to develop coordinated actions within the SADC framework to prevent and combat corruption.

Its organisation is also due to the fact that corruption is a global challenge that negatively affects economic development, social justice and political stability.

Speakers will discuss ways to share successful experiences and seek solutions to tackle the fight against corruption together.

Among the main topics to be discussed are the challenges of regional cooperation in the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.