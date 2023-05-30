Angola: UN Praises Role of Angolan Diplomacy in Regional Stability

Luanda — The United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix Sunday in Luanda stressed the potential of the Angolan diplomacy for regional stability.

The UN official was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the Angolan Foreign Minister, Teté António.

He said Angola has potential to contribute more to the performance of the UN peacekeeping operations.

He noted that UN-Angola relations are strong, particularly in the field of peacekeeping operations.

The diplomat said that the meeting discussed the issue on common reinforcement, aimed to promote peace and security in the Great Lakes region and in the Central Africa.

The Angolan Foreign minister, Teté António, said there is room to increasingly explore cooperation opportunities with the UN as well as to meet the responsibilities of Angola's leadership in the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the title of the Champion of Peace in Africa awarded to President João Lourenço.

Teté António recognised that UN has been a key partner in promotion of peace process in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as the efforts to bring back to normal its relations with the neighbouring Rwanda.

He said that the meeting also served to assess the Central African Republic (CAR) situation and in Sudan as well, pointing that the aim is to bring closer the parties involved in conflicts in these countries.

The head of UN mission in DRC, Bintou Keita, and the resident coordinator of the UN System in Angola, Zahari Virani, also attended the meeting.