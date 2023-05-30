Angola: Improved Business Environment Attracts Investments - President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço reiterated on Monday in Luanda that improving the business environment is a fundamental condition for attracting more investment, in what he described as a challenge for all Angolans.

The president's Statement is expressed Monday on his Facebook account, stating that in addition to the increased supply of electricity, water, as well as roads, all agents of the public administration and the private sector must fulfill their tasks with zeal and dedication.

João Lourenço stressed that by acting on this path, Angola could be an open market and worthy of receiving more investments that generate more wealth and more jobs for families.

As part of the encouragement of entrepreneurship, the Head of State participated last week in the Italy-Angola Economic Forum, organised by the business association Confindustria Assafrica in collaboration with the Investment Promotion Agency private sector and exports, during which, he said the success of the Angolan diplomacy also depends on the insight of the business class to seize the opportunities offered.

During the activity, which took place within the framework of his State visit to the Italian Republic, he also spoke of the importance of Angolan diplomacy in the mobilisation of resources and know-how countries with proven experience.

However, as part of its governance programme, endorsed in the 2022 elections, the Executive intends to work to improve the business environment, essentially to encourage and attract private investment, in particular foreign direct investment, as well as to boost economic growth in all sectors of the Angolan economy.

Likewise, the government plans to transform the country into an increasingly open nation, transparent to business, with a strong and diversified economy, as well as the implementation of reforms aimed at removing the obstacles that still hinder the country's ability to attract investment.