Angola: Improved Business Environment Attracts Investments - President

29 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço reiterated on Monday in Luanda that improving the business environment is a fundamental condition for attracting more investment, in what he described as a challenge for all Angolans.

The president's Statement is expressed Monday on his Facebook account, stating that in addition to the increased supply of electricity, water, as well as roads, all agents of the public administration and the private sector must fulfill their tasks with zeal and dedication.

João Lourenço stressed that by acting on this path, Angola could be an open market and worthy of receiving more investments that generate more wealth and more jobs for families.

As part of the encouragement of entrepreneurship, the Head of State participated last week in the Italy-Angola Economic Forum, organised by the business association Confindustria Assafrica in collaboration with the Investment Promotion Agency private sector and exports, during which, he said the success of the Angolan diplomacy also depends on the insight of the business class to seize the opportunities offered.

During the activity, which took place within the framework of his State visit to the Italian Republic, he also spoke of the importance of Angolan diplomacy in the mobilisation of resources and know-how countries with proven experience.

However, as part of its governance programme, endorsed in the 2022 elections, the Executive intends to work to improve the business environment, essentially to encourage and attract private investment, in particular foreign direct investment, as well as to boost economic growth in all sectors of the Angolan economy.

Likewise, the government plans to transform the country into an increasingly open nation, transparent to business, with a strong and diversified economy, as well as the implementation of reforms aimed at removing the obstacles that still hinder the country's ability to attract investment.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.