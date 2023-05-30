Angola: Ministry of Education Holds Cplp International Forum

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Education (MED) is holding this Monday in Luanda the International Forum of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) on cooperation in the education field, ANGOP has learnt.

In its press note, MED states that the meeting aims to discuss concrete actions of specific programmes of international organisations specialised in education and promote cooperation between the CPLP and other international organisations in times of emergency.

The event will be attended by Angolan Education minister Luísa Grilo, the Education ministers of CPLP.

Cooperation representatives of the Ministries, International organisations and other entities, will also attend the event.