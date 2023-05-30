Zimbabwe: Financial Challenges Threaten Ongoing Mobile Registration Exercise - Says Registrar General - Nearly 100k People Issued With IDs

Registrar general, Henry Machiri, says financial constraints threaten to delay the ongoing mobile registration blitz which is aimed at issuing identity documents, enabling voting in the upcoming elections.

The countrywide mop up exercise which began on May 1 will end on July 31.

The exercise is also issuing birth and death certificates.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services Monday, Machiri said his department is facing payment challenges which threatens to throw a spanner in the ongoing mobile registration process.

"The purpose of the exercise is to ensure that citizens are issued with national identity documents to enable them to exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming 2023 Harmonised General Elections. The mobile registration exercise is also focusing on issuance of birth certificates and death certificates.

"The Department is facing challenges with the payment of domestic allowances due to delays in release of funds by Treasury. To date, some members who participated in the 2022 national mobile registration exercise have not yet been paid their outstanding allowances backdating to July 2022," said Machiri.

According to Machiri, the registration exercise has thus far yielded positive results with 96 491 people acquiring identification documents.

The exercise targets people who have lost their national identification cards and other documents.

During the exercise, cumbersome requirements and costs have been waived to allow smooth acquisition of documents.

Machiri despite the financial hurdles his department is forging ahead with the countrywide blitz.

"The mobile registration exercise is progressing well despite late release of funds by Treasury. The Department remains committed to ensuring that no one and no place is left behind as we rally towards attainment of Vision 2030," he said.