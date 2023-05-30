Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Employment Opportunities

INTRODUCTION

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) was established under the Tanzania Revenue Authority Act No.11 0f 1995.

The Authority is a semi-autonomous agency of the Government responsible for the administration of the Central Government taxes as well as several non-tax revenues.

TRA is currently implementing the Sixth Corporate Plan (CP6: 2022/23 - 2026/27) with the Vision of "A Trusted Revenue Administration for Socio-economic Development" and the Mission of "We Make It Easy to Pay Tax and Enhance Compliance for Sustainable Development"