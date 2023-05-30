Sudan: Armed Forces Issued Statement Refutes Rebel Militia False Allegations On Cancelling Juba Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Office of the official spokesman of the armed forces issued Sunday statement on false allegations of the media room of the rebel militia on cancellation of Juba Peace Agreement by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC).

The statement said that (Within the framework of its desperate and usual attempts to mislead public opinion, the media rooms of the rebel militia and its aides published a forged version of a fabricated decree by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council cancelling the Juba Peace Agreement. The spokesperson of the armed forces added "We affirm that these are naive attempts that will not be deceived or missed the acumen of our generous people". BH/BH