Ethiopia: Innovation - Ethiopian Students Won Third Prize in Global Final Huawei ICT Competition in China

29 May 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian students won third prize in the 7th Huawei ICT Competition Global Final, which took place in Shenzhen, China, from May 24 to May 28, 2023.

146 teams from 36 countries participated in the tournament. Two teams each with three members participated in the practical track (which encompasses datacom, security, WLAN, big data, storage, AI, OpenEuler, and OpenGauss) and one team in the innovation track. In the innovation track, students compete with their own invention ideas, and Ethiopia is represented in the title "Geez Character Classifier".

The CEO of Huawei Ethiopia, Mr. Liu Jifan, expressed gratitude for the students' accomplishments and reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to developing the ICT sector and working towards the future. The students, for their part, pleased with their accomplishments and expressed that the competition provided them with foreign exposure including a visit to Huawei's head quarter.

Students from Gondar, Wachemo, Addis Abeba Science and Technology, Adama Science and Technology, and Addis Abeba Universities have had a chance of representing their country at the global level after the completion of various national and regional contests.

The Huawei ICT Competition aims to drive the development of high-quality ICT talent, select qualified talent for the industry, continuously provide future driving forces and active participants for digital transformation, promote efficient mapping of talent supply and demand, and further contribute to a sustainable talent ecosystem.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

