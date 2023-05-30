Rwanda: Manizabayo Aims High After Impressing At Akagera Race

Team Rwanda rider Eric Manizabayo has said that his performance at last weekend's Akagera Race has only raised his level of confidence ahead of the forthcoming Tour du Cameroun.

Manizabayo, who rides for Benediction Club, is part of a five-man roster that national team head coach Felix Sempoma is taking to Yaoundé ahead of Tour du Cameroon slated for June 3-11.

He jets off in a positive mood after putting up an impressive performance during the just-concluded Akagera Race over the weekend.

The two-day race was contested for in two stages in both men and women categories. Riders on Saturday competed from Gicumbi to Nyagatare before winding up their race on Sunday with another stage from Nyagatare to Kayonza District.

Manizabayo, who was competing in men elite category, won Sunday's stage and finished as first runner-up overall, a minute and nine second behind race winner Moise Mugisha.

"This stage (Nyagatare-Kayonza) was a really tough one but I managed to win it," he said.

After the race, the Benediction Club rider said the race helped him elevate his performance before flying to Cameroon with the national team for the highly-anticipated continental which is now in his sights.

"Akagera Race was a good test for me and I feel more motivated to perform well in Cameroon. With this race, I was able to prepare well for the next race because I feel like I've got enough package to do even better in Cameroon. I hope only positive results will come our way," he said.

The rider will now be leading the roster to Cameroon and will be joined by a host of young riders including Samuel Niyonkuru and Vainqueur Masengesho who emerged overall winner and second runner-up respectively during Akagera Race U23 category.

The team depart Kigali International Airport on Tuesday morning aboard RwandAir. They leave four days during which they will undergo final training sessions in the routes that will be used during the race.

The roster

Eric Manizabayo, Samuel Niyonkuru, Eric Nzafashwanayo, Etienne Tuyizere and Vainqueur Masengesho .