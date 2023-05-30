Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of Kuwait, Algeria, and Zambia sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Emir of Kuwait Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Shiek Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the Republic of Algeria, President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries readiness to develop and strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries and Eritrea.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the Republic of Algeria expressed his country's readiness to conduct regular consultation with Eritrea on regional issues of interest to the two countries as well as to ensure peace, stability and development in Africa.