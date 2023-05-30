Kenya: Nairobi Expressway Seeks Views on Proposed Haile-Selassie Exit Expansion

30 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Nairobi Expressway is seeking public views on the construction of the new Haile-Selassie Exit consisting of five lanes.

The views should also capture the upgrade of the Museum Hill Exit A and the upgrade of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Entrance.

"The Government of Kenya through the Kenya National Highways Authority has identified the need to optimize and upgrade some of the toll stations on the 27.1 km Nairobi Expressway," the agency said.

CALE Infrastructure Construction Company, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation Kenya, will implement the upgrade and toll optimization.

Centric Africa, a firm of registered experts, has received a commission to carry out the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

The purpose of this Questionnaire is to obtain your views and suggestions as one of the identified key interest groups.

