Malawi: Govt Mandates NFRA to Buy Maize On Behalf of Admarc

30 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Government says it has given K6 billion to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to start buying maize.

This means NFRA has been given the mandate to purchase the strategic grain instead of Admarc.

NFRA's acting Chief Executive Officer David Loga says in a statement that NFRA has now opened its market for buying of maize for the 2023/24 Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR) replenishment.

"The buying price is K550 per kilogram and the procurement is on a first-come basis until the 30th September 2023 or upon reaching the targeted tonnage, whichever comes earlier," reads the statement in part.

NFRA plans to buy 10, 822 metric tonnes of maize using the K6 billion.

The decision by government to release the funds comes amid concerns that government was delaying the exercise, thereby giving room to vendors to penetrate the market.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.