Zimbabwe: Voters Roll Chaos - CCC Officials Rap ZEC Over Constitution Breach After Names 'Disappear' From Voters List

Former Cabinet Minister David Coltart has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of breaching the Constitution after the body failed to notify him prior to moving his name to a different polling station.

Coltart who earlier on had failed to locate his name from a polling station he had been voting from since 1986 said he had been moved to a different voting location in his constituency.

The former minister revealed that despite verifying his name via the *265# platform, his name was still missing from the physical voters' roll at the newly allocated polling station.

"The ZEC inspection process is ludicrously chaotic. Having finally thought I had located where I was registered - at Hillside Bowling Club - I took the precaution of going there to check - and I am not on the roll there," Coltart said.

"After a day of perseverance I have finally now found that I am registered to vote after all but at a polling stations which is about 8 kms from my house - Bulawayo Bowling Club, not at Burnside Garage which I have always been registered at and which is only 2 kilometres from my house.

"This has been done without my knowledge and makes no sense whatsoever because I am still registered in Ward 4 and both polling stations are in Ward 4. ZEC is required by law to notify me of changes in terms of section 35(2) of the Electoral Act which it has never done," he added.

According to section 35(2) of the Electoral Act; "In the case of an alteration in terms of subsection (1) made otherwise than on the oral or written application of a voter, a notice of the alteration shall be published in the Gazette by the Commission or voter registration officer, as the case may be."

Coltart said the move by ZEC was aimed at creating confusion adding that the citizenry must verify their areas of voting early.

"This appears to have been done to sow confusion. The only way these shenanigans can be countered is if everyone takes the time to check the voters roll."

Part of those who raised alarm over problems around the voter's role include CCC members Nicola Watson and Welshman Ncube.

"Today, I went to check my name at the Burnside tent polling station where I always vote. Am not on that roll. I checked on the ZEC electronic roll and their system says my details cannot be found. This is in spite of the fact that when I last checked last month my name was there," Ncube said.

"I asked her how it was possible that the hard copy printout of the same voter's roll sent to the inspection centre would not have my name and the computer version from which that printout came would have my name she had no explanation and referred me to her boss who also had no explanation."

Exiled former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi warned of yet another disputed election.

"The credibility of the Election is in the hands of ZEC. They almost entirely alone hold the fragile future of Zimbabwe in their hands. Give a stable future to the next generation by playing professionally," Mzembi said.