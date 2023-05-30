Namibia: Tura Magic Close in On Title

Tura Magic took a decisive lead in the FNB Women's Super League title race with an emphatic 4-1 victory against title rivals Girls & Goals on Sunday.

In a hard-fought encounter with a few injuries on both sides, the sides were still level 1-1 at half time, but Tura turned on the magic to seal an emphatic victory that nearly puts them out of reach of the chasing pack at the top of the log.

Girls & Goals took the lead when Beverly Uueziua ran onto a Uerikondjera Kasaona throughball to lob the ball into the net, but Tura Magic soon replied in near identical fashion as Thomalina Adams ran onto a long ball to beat Girls & Goals' outrushing keeper Lydia Eixas.

Ivonne Kooper headed in for Tura five minutes later, but the goal was disallowed for a foul, while at the other end, the bustling Uueziua remained a handful for Magic's defence, having two appeals for penalties turned down.

Adams came close after being put through by Asteria Angula, but her cracking shot was well saved by Eixas.

Angula, who had a fine match in midfield, later hobbled off with an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder Veronica van Wyk also left the field injured.

Tura regained the lead after midway through the second half when Elmarie Fredericks sent in a long cross that Lee-Zan Rooi stabbed into the net, while Magic turned on the screws with two more goals in the final minutes of the game.

Another great move by Fredericks put Adams clear, who smashed in her second goal, while Memory Ngonda finished off the contest to make the final score 4-1.

Magic, who were also held to a goalless draw by Khomas Nampol on Saturday, are now nine points clear at the top of the log on 59 points, and are now near certainties to retain the Women's Super League title.

Beauties, meanwhile, moved up to second position on 50 points after collecting maximum points at the coast over the weekend.

On Saturday they beat Arrows Ladies 3-1, with Stella Williams scoring a brace and Mbakondja Kahiriri one, and on Sunday they thumped Namib Daughters 5-1 to go second on the log.

Beauties' star striker Viola Fliete's rich scoring vein continued with a hattrick, while Williams and Aletta Kock scored one goal each, and Ignacio Haoseb replied for Namib Daughters. Vliete's hattrick, meanwhile puts her way ahead on the goalcoring list on 45 goals, and closing in on Anna Shikusho's record of 59.

Khomas Nampol had a successful weekend, following up their goalless draw against Tura Magic with a 6-0 victory against Rightway Phoenixes on Sunday.

Salti Uukongo scored a hattrick for Nampol and Elina Uulumbu, Twelikondjela Amukoto and Hendrina Hinauinje one goal each.

That win put them joint-third on the log with Girls & Goals on 45 points, while Unam Bokkies follow a point behind in fifth place.

Arrows Ladies moved up to sixth position on 38 points after beating Okahandja FC 6-1, while Ongwediva Queens are seventh on 31 points after beating Nust Babes 4-0 and drawing 0-0 against V Power Angels.

In other matches, Ramblers beat V Power Angels 2-1 and Namib Daghters beat Okahandja FC 2-0.