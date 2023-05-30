Namibia: Warriors Conquer Abroad

Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile has proven once again to be Namibia's brightest export as another season draws to a close.

Despite missing close to three months of action due to injury, Shalulile still bagged the South African Premiership top scorer prize to fire Mamelodi Sundowns to a sixth consecutive league crown.

The lethal forward shared the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot with Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City, who also netted 12 goals.

It's the third time the Namibian marksman scoops the award, and the second time he shares it.

In 2018/19, Shalulile scored 16 goals for Highlands Park, the same tally as Gabadinho Mhango of defunct Bidvest Wits.

In the 2021/22 season, he won the title outright, with 23 goals before winning it again this season.

Had it not been for veteran South African forward Bradley Grobler edging him by a goal in the 2091/20 season, Shalulile would have made it four golden boots in a row.

Overall, Sha-sha has scored 23 times for Sundowns this season, with six of those strikes coming in the CAF Champions League, and five in the Nedbank Cup to maintain his standard of scoring over 20 goals in each of the past three seasons.

His performances have naturally attracted interest across the continent, but the red-hot Namibian striker has maintained that only a European club can tempt him away from Sundowns.

"It means a lot receiving this award. It's not been an easy season, you could see the ups and downs, but we managed to push through," Shalulile says.

"I dedicate this award to the supporters, lovely coaches and my teammates. I love you guys and we move in to the next one."

STILL HOTT-OH

Compatriot Deon Hotto ended the season with a second piece of silverware this season, following Orlando Pirates Nedbank Cup success on Saturday.

The versatile 32-year-old only featured for the last two minutes in the 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United, but has played five times in the competition, making telling contributions from left wingback and a more advanced role.

Hotto also played four times as Pirates won the MTN8 trophy mid-season to go with 27 appearances in the South African Premiership as Pirates finished in second place, guaranteeing a return to the Caf Champions League.

BATSWANA EXPRESS

A band of Brave Warriors have been making their mark across the border to the east in Botswana, where no less than six reached the Orange FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Sturdy centre-back Kennedy Amuntenya helped Gaborone United reach the FA Cup final as his side beat Township Rollers, which has compatriots Denver Meyer and Deon Tjizumaue in its ranks.

Also in the final is striker Issaskar 'Bio' Gurirab's Orapa United, which won a nervy penalty shoot-out 4-3 against Masitaoka FC.

The former Life Fighters sharpshooter was on the bench for the entire encounter, which saw ex-African Stars winger Ambrosius Amseb being the star of the show despite being on the losing side.

Amseb was successful from the spot in the shoot-out, however, midfielder Marius Kotze, also once on the books of current Namibian champions Stars, missed his effort.

The final takes place on 10 June.