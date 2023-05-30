Kenya: Odinga to Chair Azimio PG Meeting to Reach Consensus on Finance Bill, Bi-Partisan Talks

Nairobi — Opposition Leader Raila Odinga will Tuesday chair the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Parliamentary group meeting which is set to give the lawmakers direction on a raft of issues.

Top of the agenda in the Azimio La Umoja PG meeting will include measures to counter the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly as well as the status of the bi-partisan talks which have since been halted.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi emphasized that despite Azimio having opposed the Finance Bill, there is a need for lawmakers to be appraised on the tactics that the coalition will employ to oppose the Bill.

"We are going to delve on the raging matter of the Finance Bill 2023.The coalition has pronounced itself on the matter but we want this PG to take a stand on consonance with the position taken by the wider coalition," he said.

It will be an uphill task for the Odinga-led coalition to shoot down the Finance Bill 2023 before National Assembly as they lack enough numbers to thwart the bill.

President Ruto has an absolute majority in Parliament which gives him the advantage to push his legislative agenda in the house once they resume from a month-long recess.

The President has cast his net wider in the Opposition camp winning over a section of Jubilee and ODM lawmakers who have agreed to work with Kenya Kwanza.

The Parliamentary group meeting is also set to discuss the commitment of the opposition coalition to the bi-partisan talks between them and the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Today also marks the deadline of a weeklong ultimatum given by Azimio to their Kenya Kwanza counterparts to address a raft of demands which have stalled the progress of the talks.

"I anticipate this meeting will come up with far reaching resolutions that will have great ramifications not only on politics of the country but also on the socio economic architecture of our nation moving forward," Wandayi stated.

Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan team has accused their counterparts in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition of erecting roadblocks to impede the ongoing talks between the two opposing sides.

Tharaka Member of Parliament George Murugara who co-chairs the team faulted the Azimio wing for suspending the talks without proper consultations.

During a press briefing Thursday, the Kenya Kwanza side raised issues with the opposition coalition accusing them of shifting goal post in the list of demands they have raised.

"We make a plea to our colleagues from Azimio side they don't put unnecessary roadblocks on the paths. It's not sustainable or in good faith to start with one demand after another demand and with ultimatums in between," said Murugara.

The Azimio lawmakers meeting will also canvass on the move to dewhip nominated MP Sabina Chege by removing her as the deputy minority whip and formally announcing her replacement from one of the affiliate parties within the coalition.

"We shall be announcing the replacement of Sabina Chege tomorrow, the former deputy minority whip. We removed her and what is remaining to announce her replacement from Azimio La Umoja," said Wandayi.

This coming days after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee National Delegates Confrence announced and ratified Embakasi West David Mwenje as the replacement for Chege.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am not aware of Embakasi West David Mwenje being named as Sabina's replacement.What I know is that members will amicably deliberate on the issues,"the Minority Leader said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula declined to affect the communication of their leadership changes over procedure technicalities.

The Opposition Coalition had sought to have Nominated Senator Sabina Chege removed as the Deputy Minority whip without giving the name of her replacer in the plum leadership post.

In his ruling, Speaker Wetangula ruled that the Azimio Coalition partly adhered to the standing orders 20A for failing to indicate the individual from the coalition who was suited to replace Chege.

"In the current scenario, the Minority Party has conveyed its decision seeking to remove one of its leaders without simultaneously offering a substitution. The letter by the Minority Party only partially meets the express requirements of the Standing Orders," Wetangula noted.